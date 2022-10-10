type here...
Sarkodie blasted after giving reason for missing Nana Ampadu’s funeral

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghana’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie has exposed himself to ‘fire’ after he came online to explain and express his reasons for not showing up at the Late Nana Ampadu’s funeral.

In a tweet by the rapper, he feels ashamed and hurt for not making it to Legendary Nana Ampadu’s funeral even though veteran actor David Dontor told him prior to the final day.

Thinking he would be pardoned for an ‘excuse’, unhappy netizens have thronged online to blast Sarkodie over his absence at the funeral.

Reacting to Sarkodie’s post, some netizens have called out King Sark describing him as a liar.

The most peeved ones also registered that Sark’s presence wasn’t missed at the funeral since most people were there to say their goodbyes.

    Source:GHPAGE

