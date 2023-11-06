- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie has for the first time spoken about the alleged clash between his team and that of Stonebwoy at the just-ended Tidal Raves festival held at the La Palm Royal beach resort last Saturday.

In our earlier report, we disclosed that during Stonebwoy’s performance, some members of Sarkodie’s team stormed the stage to turn off Stonebwoy’s mic forcing him to end his performance and leave the stage.

A video which surfaced online shows Sarkodie’s manager and personal DJ amongst the team who stormed the stage during Stonebwoy’s performance.

Following the various reports on various news portals about team Sarkodie’s behaviour, Sarkodie has responded and tagged the news as not true and the source not credible.

Sharing a screenshot from one of the news portals in the country, he captioned it “If we’ve been taking our news from these sites then we know we in trouble as a nation…”

Sarkodie we already know hardly respond to news about him online but we believe this story might have gotten to him forcing him to pass a comment about the news.

In other news, Stonebwoy’s team are unhappy at the way the organisers of the festival and Sarkodie’s team decided to handle things while their artiste was on stage performing to the crowd.