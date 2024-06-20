type here...
Sarkodie can never win a Grammy award - Dr UN
Sarkodie can never win a Grammy award – Dr UN

By Qwame Benedict
dr un fake award sarkodie
Kwame Fordjour aka Dr UN has taken a swipe at Tema-based rapper Sarkodie again referring to him as a common Twi rapper who can’t win Ghana a Grammy.

According to Dr UN who is seen as a con artist in Ghana, Sarkodie is just twisting using the Ghanaian language and this can’t make him win a Grammy.

Sharing tips on how Sarkodie could win a Grammy Award he stated that Sarkodie should up his game and start singing in the King’s language so he could get international recognition.

He said: “He is only a Ghanaian song twister, and he is not winning GRAMMY awards because he doesn’t use the universal language.”

As bragged by DR UN in the interview, he has extensive experience and achievements in international interventions and crossing borders far surpass Sarkodie’s contributions to the music industry.

Source:GhPage

