Kwame Fordjour aka Dr UN has taken a swipe at Tema-based rapper Sarkodie again referring to him as a common Twi rapper who can’t win Ghana a Grammy.

According to Dr UN who is seen as a con artist in Ghana, Sarkodie is just twisting using the Ghanaian language and this can’t make him win a Grammy.

Sharing tips on how Sarkodie could win a Grammy Award he stated that Sarkodie should up his game and start singing in the King’s language so he could get international recognition.

He said: “He is only a Ghanaian song twister, and he is not winning GRAMMY awards because he doesn’t use the universal language.”

Watch the video below:

As bragged by DR UN in the interview, he has extensive experience and achievements in international interventions and crossing borders far surpass Sarkodie’s contributions to the music industry.