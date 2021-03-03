Sarkodie celebrates wife Tracey on her birthday

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie and Tracey
Wife of Ghanaian prolific rapper Sarkodie, Tracey Sarkcess is a year old today and is receiving well-wishes from followers and love ones.

Sarkodie has also joined the many in wishing his wife a happy birthday with a wonderful birthday message on social media.

Sharing a photo of the two of them he captioned it “Happy birthday Tray Tray ?? @TracySarkcess ?”

See screenshot of his post below:

Sarkodie post

Sarkodie and Tracey have been together since his hustling days. They got married in 2018 are blessed with two kids.

Source:Ghpage

