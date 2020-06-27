type here...
By Mr. Tabernacle
Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Micheal Owusu Addo alias Sarkodie in the minds of people is a staunch NPP.

This conversation came to light after the musician started to do political songs in his early days.

Majority of his fans who have pegged unto the various opposition parties on social media bash him at the least issue.

Today on social media Sarkodie speaking from the place where he and his family have been questioned after returning from the United States and this time.

He is complaining about why the ruling party, NPP are playing his song Ofeetso back to back at their rallies.

The rapper in a tweet revealed that he doesn’t know why they are playing his song back to back and according to him, the New Patriotic Party using his song at their campaign rallies makes people tagged him as an NPP supporter.

Take a look at his tweets;

Source:GHPAGE

