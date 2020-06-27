- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Micheal Owusu Addo alias Sarkodie in the minds of people is a staunch NPP.

This conversation came to light after the musician started to do political songs in his early days.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger goes naked on social media

Majority of his fans who have pegged unto the various opposition parties on social media bash him at the least issue.

Today on social media Sarkodie speaking from the place where he and his family have been questioned after returning from the United States and this time.

He is complaining about why the ruling party, NPP are playing his song Ofeetso back to back at their rallies.

The rapper in a tweet revealed that he doesn’t know why they are playing his song back to back and according to him, the New Patriotic Party using his song at their campaign rallies makes people tagged him as an NPP supporter.

READ ALSO: Tracy Sarkcess complains; asks the gov’t to give her family breathing space out of isolation centre

Take a look at his tweets;

BTW this is my view right now .. don’t know what NPP is doing outside playing Ofeetso back to back smh . Why won’t people tag me NPP ????? … #Politics smh … pic.twitter.com/q7vk7pKXDn — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 27, 2020