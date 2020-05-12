LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Sarkodie declares Eno as Queen of GH rap
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Sarkodie declares Eno as Queen of GH rap

By Qwame Benedict
0
Sarkcess music CEO and prolific rapper Sarkodie has crowned Eno as the queen of Ghana rap.

Eno has been trending for days now following her beef with musician Sista Afia.

Since the release of her ‘Argument Done’ diss song, she has won the hearts of many who now see her as a force to reckon with in the industry.

Taking to her social media handle Eno shared a video of her dropping some bars at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic concert.

Sarkodie upon seeing the video reacted to it by posting an emoji of a crown to signal that she is indeed the Queen of rap in the country currently.

See screenshot below:

