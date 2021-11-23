- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are still yet to come to terms with the introduction of the new Electronic Transaction Levy announced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government last week.

During the presentation of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta said the government is seeking to introduce a 1.75% tax on all electronic financial transactions from January 2022.

By this, any mobile money payments above GHS100, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate.

The Minister explained that the tax measure was to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector to raise revenue to support job creation initiatives, construction of road infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

Following the announcement, some social media users have taken Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie to the cleaners for his deafening silence over the new e-levy, which many predict will put a burden on citizens.

One user identified as AsepaGhana blamed the current hardship in the country on the “Happy Day” crooner for endorsing the ruling party in his song in the run-up to the 2020 polls.

He wrote: “Sarkodie is the reason why we are all suffering today. He took money from NPP and told us in a song that we should continue in this hardship because of Free SHS and Free Electricty. Such a bad endorsement from a big brand like him, today see the effect!”

Another Instagram user, in his reaction, slammed Sarkodie whilst pointing out that the SarkCess Music CEO would have released a song for the opposition party, NDC by now if they were in power but he is quiet because it is NPP.

He wrote: “As dem dey fool in the country he no see,ebi NDC government anka he go drop dumsor track give them longtee,”

