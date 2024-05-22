Sarkodie is eating because of me- Okomfour Kwadee brags

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Okomfour Kwadee has bragged that he is the reason why rap enigma, Sarkodie is surviving.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Baffour, Okomfour Kwadee disclosed that he has a “big” song with rapper Sarkodie.

In his view, people will myopically conclude that he has hanged his dead career around the neck of Sarkodie. Meanwhile, according to Okomfour Kwadee, such claim is a fallacy because he is the reason why Sarkodie is surviving.

According to Kwadee, Sarkodie learnt his style of music which has helped him to stand tall among his colleagues.

He said, “I’ve a song with Sarkodie but people will say Sarkodie helped Kwadee but in Kwadee’s mentality, Sarkodie is eating because he learnt from me”.

Kwadee noted that attributing his success as a musician to Sarkodie will only compel him to keep an arm’s length from the rapper, which in the long run will not let him collaborate with him again.

“People on social media are negative and they pitch artistes against each other. So if next time I have a big song because they say Sarkodie is helping me, that will prevent me from contacting him which should not be the case,” he said.