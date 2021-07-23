Sarkodie endorses Shatta Wale’s taxi service

- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie has endorsed the new business of his former best friend Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale hours ago took to social media to announce to the whole world that he is venturing into the car business.

According to Shatta Wale, his taxi business would go by the name ‘Shaxi’ which is a combination of his name Shatta and Taxi.

After the news went viral, Sarkodie who used to be very close to Shatta Wale has reacted to the story and has applauded the Dancehall artiste for his new idea.

He shared Shatta Wale’s post and hashtagged Shaxi.

Read Shatta Wale’s post below:

Shatta Wale