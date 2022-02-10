Sarkodie drags vendor for selling ‘banku’ shoes, says he rocks $1,000 original sneakers

- Advertisement -

Rapper Sarkodie has made a strong statement about the quality of shoes he rocks and why his fans do not need to settle for low-budget sneakers.

This was after he had exposed a vendor on Twitter for selling a low-budget shoe (what many call banku) on the timeline…

The vendor had posted the shoes and asked customers to reach out to him with GH¢300 for a pair.

Sarkodie, sensing that the shoes were not quality decided to retweet the post with the price of the actual Jordan Retro sneakers which were selling for $1,068.

However, Sarkodie has been bashed for belittling the vendor’s hustle since not everyone out there could purchase a shoe worth $1,000.

Many intimated that the fact that Sarkodie could purchase quality and original sneakers does not mean others could not wear what they can afford.

Kwadwo Sheldon wrote: You Dey spoil market give him oo, or? Also how many people can afford $1k shoe?

@AseiduMends wrote: Boss what you talk dier you no force kraaa .. the same people wearing fake are the ones saving and buying rapperholic ticket and also streaming your songs .This one dier you no force .. the banku we all wear some before .. sigh

@DJNakayGH wrote: How is sark even spoiling someone’s business here.. So you think people don’t know that the original costs more than this?? U guys shld just take a break na moy3 too serious..

When Sarkodie was put to the sword, he came back with a tweet that suggested that people are allowed to rock what they could afford.

According to him, he was not forcing his choice down the throat of anyone.