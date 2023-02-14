- Advertisement -

Landlord Of Ghana Music, Mr Micheal Owusu Addo – Sarkodie has set records straight regarding the controversies that have charged up since his feature on Legendary Bob Marley’s ‘Stir it Up’ remix.

During an appearance on Accra-based YFM on the Dryve of your Lyfe (#TheDryve) show with Kojo Manuel and DJ MIC Smith, Sarkodie spoke on the somewhat bad conversations on social media.

According to the multiple award-winning rapper, the continuous negativity around his latest joint with the reggae Legend, Bob Marley doesn’t bother him that much knowing well the height he has attained.

Sarkodie (Ghana Jay Z), a Father of one, further on the show explained that he ‘expects’ the bashing, especially at this stage of his heightening music career and he is fine with it.

Below are Sarkodie’s words while on the show

“The negativity around ‘Stir It Up’ doesn’t bother me because I think that’s just finding it difficult to believe. The stage I’m at in my career now comes with things like this, and I’m fine with it.”



Again, Sarkodie maintained that the remake of the Stir It Up song with him on it is the biggest feat in his life as a musician. He continued that being on a song with Bob Legendary is beyond a dream.

“The remake of ‘Stir It Up’ with me on it is the biggest highlight in my life. It’s beyond a dream to have @bobmarley’s family decide put me on a song next to the legend.”



Rapper Sarkodie sometime disclosed that he almost turned the opportunity to work on the remake of Bob Marley’s 1973 classic, ‘Stir It Up’.

The song was released on Friday, January 20, 2023, on all streaming media platforms.

In a conversation on the popular +44 Podcast, the Ghanaian artiste said that he felt he was not worthy to have his vocals on the same track as the legendary Reggae icon’s.

“When I had the email, I almost passed it on and not just out of respect, I felt that I was not worthy to lay my vocals next to the legend. I was really hard on myself,” he told Sideman, host of the podcast.

Sarkodie added that while he was thinking of letting the project go, “my manager was like this is a big opportunity. But, the artiste side of me was thinking more about the art and not the opportunity.

He explained that it was when he was given the original track Bob Marley recorded while in the studio did he start to think and envision what he could do.

“When I was listening to it (Bob Marley’s vocals) it was a very spiritual moment,” the ‘Non-Living Thing’ hitmaker said.

Sarkodie said he wrote four verses for the Stir It Up remake in hopes to choose the right one that deserves to be on the same song as Bob Marley.

