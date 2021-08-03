type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSarkodie finally breaks silence on Edem’s claims that he did show up...
Entertainment

Sarkodie finally breaks silence on Edem’s claims that he did show up for his music video shoot

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Rapper Sarkodie has finally responded to claims by fellow rapper Edem that he did not show up for the video shoot for his song ‘Favour’ featuring the former and songstress Efya.

The VRMG boss had lamented about Sarkodie’s failure to make an appearance when the time was due for them to shoot visuals.

After releasing the video, Edem revealed he lost money when Sarkodie didn’t show up but he has forgiven him, regardless.

He also expressed his readiness to respond to the call of Sarkodie anytime that he will need him.

Responding to the claims, Sarkodie, in an interview with Sammy Flex on Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon FM, said he did not want to speak much to the issue.

However, he explained that he does not recall the events leading to that incident.

Sarkodie indicated that the only thing he remembers was the conversation about them getting prepared for the shoot, but not an agreed date for the shoot.

The multi-award-winning artiste further apologised to Edem.

He also extended his apology to Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade, who also complained about Sarkodie not picking up his calls for a collaboration.

Sarkodie elaborated that he does not pay attention to his phone and that most calls and text messages escape his lenses.

He added that but for his manager Angel Town, he would miss many things related to his work.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
5.4mph
0 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
76 °
Sat
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News