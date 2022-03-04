Sarkodie gave me my first opportunity to travel abroad – Akwaboah

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer Akwaboah has said if not for rapper Sarkodie, he wouldn’t have had the first opportunity to travel abroad.

According to him, his decision to join Sarkcess Music opened many doors of opportunities unto him and one of them was the honor to travel out of the country.

In an exclusive interview with Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Akwaboah, who has a hit song “Obiaa” eulogized Sarkodie for taking him on a tour across Europe and the US.

“I needed the exposure more when I was working with Sarkodie, and I hadn’t visited abroad before.”

“Sarkodie was the first person to take me on a trip abroad, taking me to the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Akwaboah joined the Sakcess Music Record Label owned by Sarkodiein 2016 after his career as a musician was beginning to burgeon.

His time with Sarkodie and record label saw the churning out of classic highlife tunes and the excellent work on the masterpiece album “Mary”.

Although Akwaboah failed to renew his contract after three years with Sarkcess Music, he played an integral role in helping Sarkodie write and produce several songs including ‘Mewu’.

After leaving the record label, Akwaboah formed his own, released the “Matter of the Heart” Album in 2019 which did magic.

Akwaboah, although has got his career moving, has jot failed to acknowledge the critical role Sarkodie and Sarkcess Music played in his rise.