- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has reacted to Sarkodie’s recent project with Bob Martley by saying he has been featured by a ghost.

According to him, there is nothing special about the collaboration, so he could not understand the noise on social media about it.

Speaking on Luv FM, Shatta Wale did not only mock the project but also trivialize the significance of Sarkodie getting featured in a Bob Marley classic.

“I don’t think it should be a problem. As we here, Sarkodie has featured Bob Marley, at least we have someone who has featured a ghost,” Shatta Wale said.

"Sarkodie has featured a ghost, it's nothing special" – Shatta Wale mocks pic.twitter.com/SVbMa1w1ex — GHPage (@ghpage_com) January 20, 2023

Shatta Wale did not sound happy about the entire win by Sarkodie, as his facial expression betrayed his underlying jealousy.

The remix seeks to connect Africa and the Caribbean and to make a strong statement about the existential connection between Africans and Blacks across the world.

Read Also: Big Man: Sarkodie features on Bob Marley’s “Stir It Up” remix

“Stir It Up” was first released in 1973 by Bob Marley and the Wailers.