- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Danso Abiam has revealed that not only is his colleague Sarkodie not answering calls from people in the industry but he also doesn’t answer the calls of his father.

For some weeks now, several people have been bashing Sarkodie after he granted an interview saying his biggest problem is not picking up phone calls because of his heavy schedule.

According to Danso Abiam, he was supposed to have a video shoot with Sarkodie sometime back but the latter failed show up for his video shoot he called him several times but all those calls where unanswered.

This forced him to go to his house, and after he was allowed to see him, he saw the rapper with his phone, which kept ringing but didn’t pick.

He said Sarkodie then told him, he hasn’t even picked his father’s calls for like 2 months.

Watch the video:

Danso Abiam however stated that Sarkodie is really a good person and he will honor your calls when he feels like.