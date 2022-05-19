Sarkodie is very stingy – Yvonne Nelson calls out the rap king

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has boldly called out African rap king Sarkodie for being stingy.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, the actress lamented over Sarkodie’s arrogance and how he refuses to help even if the request is very simple.

According to Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie declined to do a small freestyle on a Twitter Space she hosted to promote her new movie titled (Fifty-Fifty).

On a real note, rapper Sarkodie is a very kind and benevolent person. He involves himself in donations through the Sarkodie foundation and other channels.

The only issue is that he does not do it to the camera so it is always on the blindside of social media users and Ghanaians at large. He expresses his kindness in a more sacred way which he believes is the best for him and his brand.