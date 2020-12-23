Take me to court if you think I’m stingy – Sarkodie jabs Ayisha Modi in new song

- Advertisement -

Tema based rapper, Micheal Owusu Addo otherwise known as Sarkodie has subtly hit back at Ayisha Modi over her claims that he’s stingy.

In recent times, Sarkodie has suffered massive trolls on social media because he’s stingy, a claim some industry players subscribe to.

He is compared to other music stars who open up to their fan base and dash them some money, gifts and others.

It could be remembered some weeks ago, She Loves Stonebwoy in an interview on Peace FM, came at the rapper, tagging him as greedy. Before that, she has called him out as a stingy person.

According to Stonebwoy’s unofficial PRO, Ayisha Modi who goes by the name She Loves Stonebwoy on social media further on the radio station revealed that King Sark he knew way back as stingy and greedy is still the same today.

Well, Sarkodie, as we know him for, has replied to critics as well as jabbing Ayisha Modi in a new song he was featured on by Joey B titled COLD with some heavy punchlines.

The GH rap king took that moment in the song to address all the accusations levelled against him by Modi on Peace FM and other platforms she has been on revealing that keeps him busy on a regular day.

These were his words in the song as he raps; “I have heard it all but I am very relaxed. I heard you were on Peace FM, sorry I didn’t listen because I was monitoring my cash in stocks. If indeed I owe you, let’s settle it in police barracks and court and not on the radio…if you don’t receive a reply from me after denigrating me it just means you don’t deserve my attention”.

Africa’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie further in the song disclosed why he’s slow to replying detractors. He said “he’s not afraid to reply them but they don’t deserver the back and forth’.

Listen and watch the video below;