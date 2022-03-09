“Tracy should not see this” – Reaction as Sarkodie jams and serenades with new lady in video

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has reacted to Kelvynboy’s new track “Down Flat”, which has been doing quite well since it was released.

Many top celebrities have fallen in love with the tune and Sarkodie was the lastest to join the trend of those reacting to the song.

Well, attention has been drawn to the lady he was serenading with in the video. Many eyebrows have been raised with the moves the lady was putting up which could possibly sweep Sarkodie off his feet.

Many have intimated that Tracy Sarkcess, Sarkodie’s wife, will surely feel jealous should she see how close the lady came to Sarkodie and how she was shaking the heavy goods on her chest with every strength in her.

Check Out Video Below: