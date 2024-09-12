Hitz FM presenter Andy Dosty has rated Ghanaian musician Sarkodie a better stage performer than American rapper Lil Wayne.

Young Money CEO Lil Wayne has been in the news in the last few days after Jay-Z ditched him and picked Kendrick Lamar as the headliner at the Super Bowl Halftime Show scheduled to come off in New Orleans.

Many people including Nicki Minaj have come out to attack Jay Z for taking such a decision when everyone knows Lil Wayne hails from New Orleans.

But according to Andy Dosty’s answer to the Super Bowl scandal, Sarkodie would have been a better choice than Lil Wayne.

He reveals that he has seen Lil Wayne play many times; at his prime, he had a lacklustre stage presence that did not captivate the audience.

Andy Dosty recognized Lil Wayne’s extraordinary talent and his contributions to the music industry, even though he took issue with the rapper’s stage persona.

But he insists that Sarkodie is superior to Lil Wayne in terms of enthusiasm and delivery when it comes to live performances.

He said: “Lil Wayne won’t do jack, take my word. If they put Lil Wayne on that stage you won’t see anything extraordinary I’m telling you. I’ve seen him performing before and I didn’t see anything because I got home angry.”

“He’s a good rapper, great performing artist when it comes to record but on stage I wasn’t impressed even though he’s my favorite rappers or musicians in the world. Lil is not just a rapper but a complete musician but for performance I think Sarkodie is much better performer than Lil Wayne”

Watch the video below: