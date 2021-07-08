type here...
GhPageNewsSarkodie meets Otumfuo as he lands in Kumasi for 'No Pressure' album...
News

Sarkodie meets Otumfuo as he lands in Kumasi for ‘No Pressure’ album listening (PHOTOS)

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, famed as Sarkodie, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Place in Kumasi.

The artist visited the monarch after he arrived in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 8, 2021, ahead of the release party for his upcoming album, “No Pressure”.

Photos sighted by GHPage.com showed Sarkodie in the company of his Manager, Angel Town, DJ Mensah and other members of the team.

Sporting a black kaftan with a matching well-polished shoe, Sarkodie beamed with smiles as he took photos with the Asantehene.

The album listening is scheduled for Friday, July 9, at the Basement in Kumasi. Already, ‘No Fugazy’ tickets for the event have already sold out leaving limited tickets for ‘Coachella’ tickets.

The “No Pressure” album which will become the rapper’s 7th studio album is slated for release on July 30, 2021, following a change in date from July 9, 2021.

Check more photos below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, July 8, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
4.2mph
75 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News