Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, famed as Sarkodie, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Place in Kumasi.

The artist visited the monarch after he arrived in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, June 8, 2021, ahead of the release party for his upcoming album, “No Pressure”.

Photos sighted by GHPage.com showed Sarkodie in the company of his Manager, Angel Town, DJ Mensah and other members of the team.

Sporting a black kaftan with a matching well-polished shoe, Sarkodie beamed with smiles as he took photos with the Asantehene.

The album listening is scheduled for Friday, July 9, at the Basement in Kumasi. Already, ‘No Fugazy’ tickets for the event have already sold out leaving limited tickets for ‘Coachella’ tickets.

The “No Pressure” album which will become the rapper’s 7th studio album is slated for release on July 30, 2021, following a change in date from July 9, 2021.

Check more photos below