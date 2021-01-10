type here...
Sarkodie’s mum poses with his expensive cars at his mansion in a new picture

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Sarkodie’s mum, Ewurama Maame Aggrey posed for the camera in her son’s mansion in a new photo and it is a sight to behold.

The 63-year-old mother of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, looks nothing like her age and the latest picture of her confirms it.

Mad Aggrey upon a visit to his son’s mansion spent some time to take a picture of herself with her son’s Rangerover and Mercedes in the background.

Wearing a yellow dress on a sunny day, she smiled at the camera. The picture was posted by Sarkodie’s elderly sister named Veronica Owusu Addo; entrepreneur and CEO of Kyeks ventures, on her Instagram page.

Sarkodie’s mum

You could sense the joy on the face of a mother whose son is the most awarded rapper in Africa.

