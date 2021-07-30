type here...
Party Time: Sarkodie releases ‘No Pressure’ album (Listen)

By RASHAD
The wait is over! Sarkodie the biggest Ghanaian musician in Ghana presently has finally released the much-publicized and most anticipated album, ‘No Pressure’.

Sarkodie released the song at midnight on Friday, 30th July 2021 and already the song is enjoying crazy streams on all digital platforms.

The album has 16 tracks and it features Cassper Nyovest from South Africa, Harmonize from Tanzania, American rapper, Wale, Kwesi Arthur, Vic Mensa, MOG, and other dope artists from all over the world.

The songs are already on digital platforms. CLICK HERE TO STREAM

Check Out “No Pressure” Album Below

Party Time!!!!

Source:GHPAGE

