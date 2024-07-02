type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSarkodie to perform at the Olympic Games opening ceremony
Entertainment

Sarkodie to perform at the Olympic Games opening ceremony

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Sarkodie
Sarkodie

The personal DJ of Ghana’s prolific rapper Sarkodie, DJ Mensah, has announced that the rapper would be one of the artists to perform at this year’s Olympic games to be held in France.

According to the DJ, they have a tour lined up in Europe but they would be at the Olympics as one of the opening acts.

He added that aside from that, they have other shows lined up in the States and Canada.

Watch the video below:

Sarkodie is yet to make a statement about his performance at the Olympic games.

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and officially branded as Paris 2024, is an upcoming international multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in France, with some competitions starting on 24 July.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
5.1mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways