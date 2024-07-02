The personal DJ of Ghana’s prolific rapper Sarkodie, DJ Mensah, has announced that the rapper would be one of the artists to perform at this year’s Olympic games to be held in France.

According to the DJ, they have a tour lined up in Europe but they would be at the Olympics as one of the opening acts.

He added that aside from that, they have other shows lined up in the States and Canada.

Sarkodie is yet to make a statement about his performance at the Olympic games.

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and officially branded as Paris 2024, is an upcoming international multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in France, with some competitions starting on 24 July.