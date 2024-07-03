The official disc jockey for Sarkodie, DJ Mensah, has come out to clarify his statement about Sarkodie performing at the opening ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Yesterday it was reported on various media platforms that the Tema-based rapper was scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony of this year’s Olympics.

This was after DJ Mensah granted an interview on Asaase FM detailing the events lined up for him and the rapper.

But in a new tweet on his timeline, DJ Mensah has clarified his statement saying that he never said Sarkodie was going to be performing at the opening ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to him, all he said was they might have a concert in Paris around the time the Olympics is happening and not at the opening ceremony of the Olympic games.

He posted: “Let me clarify this before I’m misinterpreted: There “MIGHT” be an event in Paris around the same time the Olympics is happening, but it’s *NOT” during the opening ceremony. This is to provide more clarification on what is circulating.”

See his tweet below: