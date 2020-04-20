Ghana’s award-winning rapper and most decorated artist Micheal Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie pleads with President Akuffo Addo to open the border for a day or two so that himself and some couple of Ghanaians abroad who wish to come home get back to the country.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus and lockdown, Sarkodie has been living abroad, in the United States with his wife Tracy and daughter, Titi.

Sarkodie pleading with the President took to Twitter, he wrote; Mr president @NAkufoAddo

you’ve done so well with how you handling this pandemic , we appreciate your effort ?? But please can we open the boarders for at least a day or two in between time for citizens stuck outside to get back pls ??.

Recall in one of the president’s nations address he ordered for the closure of borders until further notice.