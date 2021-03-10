Sarkodie praises the organizers of the 3 Music Awards for their quality content

- Advertisement -

Africa’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie has lauded the organisers of the 3 Music Awards for how much work they have put into the scheme.

In Sarkodie’s opinion, the scheme’s unique approach in celebrating music talent is commendable.

The 3 Music Awards, much like the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, honours musicians and other creatives who contribute to the success of the Ghana music industry.

On International Women’s Day Celebration, 3 Music Awards released a list of the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Ghanaian Music which featured names like Adina and Efya.

Sarkodie finds this as well as other content put out by the organisers prior to the main event top notch while adding that he was anticipating the main event scheduled for March 27.

The 3 Music awards established by the 3music Network with Media General TV3 as broadcasters, since its maiden edition in 2018 is gaining much prominence.