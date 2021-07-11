- Advertisement -

Barely a year after receiving a “feeding bottle” purported to be a UN humanitarian and excellence award, Sarkodie has publicly addressed the fake awards scheme for the first time.

The Ghanaian rapper was among some top public figures including politicians, media personalities, academics, celebrities and others who fell for the fake UN award scam organised by one self-styled Dr. Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, August 28, 2021.

This embarassing situation compelled most of the award recipients to delete posts of the award they shared on social media.

Speaking on Pure FM in Kumasi, Sarkodie emphasised that anyone could have fallen victim of the scam. He narrated further how his manager notified him about an email from Dr. UN about the awards.

Sarkodie said when he arrived at the event, the calibre of people at the events made him believe the awards was real although he saw some red flags.

Although he was initially unhappy about the issue, he said he will still keep the award nevertheless because he believes Dr. UN wanted to honour people for their work and aside the UN part which turned out to be false, Sarkodie said it is worth it.

Some personalities who received the awards were Chairman Wontumi, D-Black, Captain Smart, Berla Mundi, Nathaniel Attoh and others.

According to Kwame Fordjour, the award scheme, Global Blueprint Excellence Award, was organised in collaboration with United Nations and Kofi Annan Foundation.

Dr. UN claimed he is an agent of the UN who gives humanitarian excellence awards to people who do things to benefit humanity.

Unknown to these personalities, the organiser of the awards was a top tier fraudster.