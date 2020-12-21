- Advertisement -

In the next few days, award-winning rapper Sarkodie would be hosting the 8th edition of his Christmas show dubbed the ‘Rapperholic Concert’.

With this years edition, the organisers announced that the seats are going to be limited due to the COVID-19 protocols set aside to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Well, days ago, the organisers released the prices for the concert ticket and shockingly the price starts from Gh10k with the least ticket price being 500ghc.

Several people on social media have complained and some are still complaining of the exorbitant prices of the tickets wondering why Sarkodie would even think about prices like this looking at all the problem the outbreak of the coronavirus has caused.

But a die-hard fan on social media with the handle @NebaSark has revealed that people complaining about the ticket price should keep quiet because it’s even cheap.

According to him, he bought a shirt with Sarkodie’s face for Ghc350 and wonders why people would complain about just Ghc500 because some of them(die-hard fans) can do crazy stuff for Sarkodie.

He posted: “My profile pic the shirt I Dey wear Edey cost 350gh..how much is 500. Some of us can do crazy shit for Sarkodie”

