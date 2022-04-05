- Advertisement -

Rapper Sarkodie says he can’t wait to read the chronicles of the life of Nii Odartey Lamptey who has been through a grim divorce battle with his ex-wife since 2013.

The former Black Stars striker revealed on Monday, March 4, 2022, that he can now breathe a sigh of relief as he has reclaimed his 7-bedroom house in East Legon from Gloria Adjoa Appiah.

This follows a court ruling on March 2, 2022, which upheld an earlier Appeal Court order in 2020 ordering his estranged wife to vacate the apartment after their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Sarkodie, who appears to be keeping tabs on everything Odartey had been through, took to Twitter to laud the father-of-three for his reliance and hard-won battle after 9 years.

Sarkodie says he plans to buy a copy of the book titled ‘Nii Lamptey – The Curse of Pele’ which was published in Odartey’s honour in Holland.

BACKGROUND

The relationship between Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Appiah hit the rocks in 2013 after DNA results revealed that he was not the biological father of his three children after 20 years of marriage.

Gloria Appiah blamed her infidelity on her husband’s inability to father a child after a DNA test revealed that all three children did not belong to him.

In 2017, the Accra High Court directed Miss Appiah to leave her ex-husband’s 7-bed room apartment at East Legon after the divorce was finalised. However, Odartey Lamptey was instructed to settle her with a 4-bedroom house at Dome, two cars and Ghc 200,000 in cash.

Gloria Appiah was not satisfied with this judgement and filed an appeal against the ruling. She wanted the Court to also grant her ownership of Odartey’s seven-bedroom house.

However, the Court, in 2020, dismissed her appeal. Unsatisfied with the ruling, Madam Appiah filed another appeal in 2021 at the Court of Appeal but that did not change the judgment.

Currently, Odartey Lamptey has three biological children with his new wife.