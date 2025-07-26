type here...
Sarkodie reacts to Daddy Lumba’s death

By Mzta Churchill

Rap enigma, Sarkodie, born Micahel Owusu Addo has reacted to the death of veteran musician, Daddy Lumba.

Sarkodie took to his Instagram page to pour his heart out following the death of Daddy Lumba.

The musician claims he cannot express how he has been feeling since morning after hearing the death of the legendary musician.

According to him, everyone would die, however, how some people, especially close people leave the world is so emotional and hard to believe.

The musician thanked Daddy Lumba for paving the way for him and his colleagues as he wished the bereaved family condolences.

READ ALSO: Here is what Daddy Lumba’s family say about his funeral

“Only if I had the words to express how I’ve been feeling since early morning but I don’t.. We will all go back to the maker one day but sometimes it’s hard to even entertain the thought when it involves people close to your heart”, the rapper said.


Adding that “RIP DL!!! Thanks for all you have done for us… the legacy lives on… condolences to the family I pray for strength”.

- GhPage
