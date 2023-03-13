It’s irresponsible to keep decent cut while your son grows dreadlocks – Sarkodie told

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has received sticks from social media users after sharing a video of his son growing what looked like dreadlocks.

Many have questioned Sarkodie’s decision to supervise his son to grow such a hairstyle while he maintains a decent cut.

A video shared by the rapper to celebrate his son’s third birthday has generated conversation online.

Several comments suggest that Sarkodie must help his son emulate his gentlemanly lifestyle and never allow him to grow dreadlocks at a young age.

According to some, allowing your son to grow such a hairstyle is not a sign of wokeness but rather a mark of irresponsible parenting.

Sarkodie has been judged and criticized for his son’s haircut and advised to cut it short so as to preserve his decent brand.

Bongo Ideas wrote: Sarkodie maintains a decent hairstyle but supervises his son to grow and keep such a shabby ‘Shatta Wale-like’ hairstyle; this is irresponsible parenting. Herh, @sarkodie, cut that hairstyle of your son’s. It speaks less about your parenting skills.

Sarkodie’s son’s name is Michael Owusu Addo Jr. He was born in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic in the United States of America.