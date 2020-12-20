- Advertisement -

Tema based rapper Sarkodie has cemented his name in the music industry as one of the strong brands to compete with.

For years now, fans of Sarkodie show up in their large numbers at all of his shows but from the look of things l this year is going to be different so we think or meant to believe.

Every Ghanaian and music lover knows that 25th of December is a day for the rapper’s Sarkoholic concert which has been running for about 8 years now.

A few days ago, Sarkodie and his team launched the 2020 edition of the Sarkodie concert promising to drop more information about the programme.

True to his words organisers have released the ticket price for the event which has got people talking on social media.

The price of tickets according to the organizers starts from ¢10,000, ¢6,000 and ¢500 which most people find outrageous looking at the impact of the deadly COVID-19.

See flyer below:

Sarkodie flyer

Read some fans reactions below:

josephowusu10: “Let me sit home and watch videos from bloggers??. 10,000? Eii abooaaa???”

sash512: “Aaah ?????but seriously the 500gh people will stand outside ???they won’t get coke sef”

nahna_okyere: “???? Sark na ad3n? 10000? Plot of land be that oooo ???”

frankabalo: “Sark should remember it is the “poor” fans who made him blow, so he should at least consider that. This doesn’t make sense to me. The beauty of these shows is to entertain ur fans, and not to extort unreasonable amount of money from them.”

shattawagon: “Sark self what dey wrong am dis corona times ??eeiii he dey come share Gold for there”

amazingdealer1: “Is he going to share CARS ? at the show ???”