Sarkodie responds to King of Accra's tweet describing him as ungrateful
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
Tema-based rapper and the CEO of Sarkcess Micheal Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie has responded accordingly to music producer Nii the King of Accra.

It would be remembered that Nii the King of Accra who helped Sarkodie during his early days took to social media Twitter to be specific to call him out.

According to Nii, for all the times he worked with Sarkodie in the past, he never took a dime from him but today Sarkodie doesn’t even mind him.

Also Read: King of Accra calls out Sarkodie as stingy and for using and dumping him

Sarkodie

Because of that he made mention that Sarkodie is an ungrateful person who only use people and after getting what he wants he just dump them just like himself.

In a new development, Sarkodie has replied to him in a tweet.

Also Read: Asem throws shots at Sarkodie in a new freestyle

In Sark’s response, he made mention that he has a lot of things to say but because of something he wishes to keep quiet.

He posted: “Ntesuo kokoo wo nipa anum nso yaa na gyae na ya te fitaa.. daakye asem nti.”

Meaning although he may have some serious revelations to make, he is compelled to hold back onto them for posterity seek.

See screenshot below:

