African rap king, Sarkodie, has finally addressed the stingy tag that Ghanaians and critics have forcefully hung around his neck for some time now.

Speaking on a popular Podcast and Chill show which is hosted by MacG – The boss of Sarkcess nation revealed that the most shocking thing he has heard about himself is the false claims that he is stingy.

To clarify things, the multiple award-winning rapper categorically stated that he’s not stingy as forcefully suggested by his critics online.

He went on to add that he gives a lot to the poor and needy but he hates sharing such moments on the internet because he personally deems it disrespectful.

Sarkodie ended his sentiments by asserting that even if he sees his fans on the streets and he decides to give them some money, the moment he sees people pulling out their cameras to record the event, he quickly speeds off.