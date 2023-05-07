- Advertisement -

Sarkodie, also sometimes referred to as the ‘Drip Lord’ of Ghana music, has topped social media trends once again with his Casablanca suit that costs an arm and a leg.

Although he didn’t win the ultimate award at the just-ended VGMAs, his swag and memorable performance outshined many peers who also appeared at the big event.

Living up to the ‘Drip Lord’ moniker, Sarkodie wore a vintage Casablanca suit which costs a whopping $1319 according to checks on the Farfetch website.

This is equivalent to Ghc 15,564 making it a very expensive outfit. This isn’t the first time King Sark has splashed an unimaginable sum of money on either clothes or shoes.

Somewhere last year, the lyrical god splashed a whopping 16,209 euros which is equivalent to GHc 150, 508.24 on a single sneaker which is the NIKE MAG (Back to the Future) made in 2011.

