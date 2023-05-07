type here...
Sarkodie rocks a $1319 Casablanca suit for his VGMA performance

By Armani Brooklyn
Although he didn’t win the ultimate award at the just-ended VGMAs, his swag and memorable performance outshined many peers who also appeared at the big event.

Living up to the ‘Drip Lord’ moniker, Sarkodie wore a vintage Casablanca suit which costs a whopping $1319 according to checks on the Farfetch website.

READ ALSO: Stop describing yourself as ‘landlord’ of GH rap cos you’re not – Eno Barony to Sarkodie

This is equivalent to Ghc 15,564 making it a very expensive outfit. This isn’t the first time King Sark has splashed an unimaginable sum of money on either clothes or shoes.

Somewhere last year, the lyrical god splashed a whopping 16,209 euros which is equivalent to GHc 150, 508.24 on a single sneaker which is the NIKE MAG (Back to the Future) made in 2011.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie sends a touching congratulatory message to Black Sherrif

    Source:Ghpage

