Colombian singer and rapper MC Dementor has argued that Kuame Eugene’s self-acclaimed title as ‘Rockstar’ is highly disputable because it does not befit him.

MC Dementor, privately known as Andres Eduardo Martinez, made this statement in an interview with MzGee on TV3’s New Day morning show.

He explained why Kuami Eugene does not qualify for the “Rockstar” saying: “No, he is not a rockstar. He sings nice and can call himself an afro-pop star but not a rockstar. Because rockstar is somebody that makes rocks, and his music is not rock.

Interestingly, he mentioned himself and others among the Rockstars.

“In fact, he can put something related to rock, but in trending, he is not related to a rockstar. Bogota is a rockstar. I am a rockstar. The real rockstar.”

MC Dementor argued that Sarkodie deserves to be called Rockstar, not the Lynx Entertainment artiste.

He continued: “I am watching artiste on the internet, and I saw Sarkodie. I must say that he is dope. I can say that Sarkodie is our rockstar, and I am another rockstar.

“And yeah, the way he raps, his voice is hard and on point. and I saw that this is the country I should be in.”