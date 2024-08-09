type here...
Sarkodie didn’t say anything bad about Krobo’s in our Jennifer Lomotey song – Kurl Songx

By Qwame Benedict
Musician Kurl Songx has started a new conversation about his Jennifer Lomotey song seven(7) years after its release and controversies.

It would be remembered that following the song’s release in 2017, the people of Kroboland especially the youth were angry because of a line Sarkodie used in the song.

The angry youth said the rapper had made a defamatory statement about them and their culture therefore they demanded an apology from him.

Seven years later, the issue is back and Kurl Songx, who featured Sarkodie in the song, mentioned that the Krobo youth misunderstood the line in the song.

According to him, Sarkodie was praising them and the Krobo ladies even needed to be happy because Sarkodie was praising them.

