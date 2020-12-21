Sarkodie is selfish for charging 500 cedis for Rapperholic tickets; Shatta Wale fan vents

- Advertisement -

Ticket prices for Sarkodie’s yearly concert, Rapperholic, have come out and fans have reservations towards it.

This year’s concert which will be held at the Accra International Conference on December 25, 2020, has been described unreasonably costly for the average fan.

The tickets range from 500 cedis to as much as 10,000 cedis and some fans have called the rapper selfish for charging so much in a pandemic-stricken year.

A fan identified as a Shatta Wale fan has slammed Sarkodie in a tweet saying that for him to raise the prices to an all-time high in a year like 2020 meant he was selfish.

Another fan cheekily mentioned that the rapper was clearly broke and was using this year’s concert to recoup some of the money lost from the lack of shows and tours during the pandemic.

Comparing his ticket prices to Shatta Wale’s, some fans on Twitter thought Sarkodie was being hugely inconsiderate to his fans.

Nonetheless, Sarkodie will be streaming the entire show live for fans who cannot make it to the venue and for his core fans in the diaspora.

Some of these tweets have been curated below:

