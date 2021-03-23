type here...
Sarkodie shares family moment with his two sisters and brothers-in-law
Entertainment

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Sarkodie and his sisters and brothers-in-law spent some family time at his house and pictures from their time together has hit social media.

A picture of the iconic rapper and the family has been seen online and they looked great.

In the shot, the musician could be seen standing in between both his sisters with his arms around their shoulders as his brothers-in-law flanked them on both sides.

It was family vibes as they posed smiling at the camera.

Sarkodie clearly has some very pretty sisters.

Source:GHPAGE

