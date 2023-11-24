type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are only good at flaunting their wealth...
Entertainment

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are only good at flaunting their wealth – Abeiku Santana blast stingy celebs

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Abeiku Santana
Abeiku Santana
- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian media and radio personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana has called out Ghanaian celebrities for doing very little to help struggling Ghanaians and fans who made them whoever they are today.

Enraged Abeiku said Ghanaian celebrities are only good at flaunting their wealth on social media but never use their wealth to throw a positive impact on their fans.

The multiple award winning show host used the opportunity to congratulate fashion icon, Osebo the Zaraman for his constant philanthropic works.

According to the o Abeiku Santana, Osebo holds frequent donations for the less privileged and never misses a donation whenever the opportunity knocks.

On a frequent basis, he sends out money to purchase items to be given to those less fortunate than him.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Abeiku Santana could not find enough kind words to the fashionista.

TODAY

Friday, November 24, 2023
Accra
light rain
84.8 ° F
84.8 °
84.8 °
71 %
3.1mph
100 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways