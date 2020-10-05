type here...
GhPage Entertainment Sarkodie and Shatta Wale link up at a night club to have...
Entertainment

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale link up at a night club to have fun

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

A new video in circulation on social media sees Shatta Wale and Sarkodie together in a party mood at the Barb Lounge located in Tema.

It was an awesome moment when the two great Ghanaian musicians met to have a beautiful time.

We are all aware that Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have not had it smooth with themselves lately as the former on innumerable occasions ‘pounces’ on the latter to steal the attention on social media by attacking him.

There was a time Shatta Wale went hard on the rap King Sarkodie calling him stingy and poor, using some other unprintable words on him. That time one could say there was bad blood between them.

It was recently during Sarkodie’s most talked-about record-breaking/setting virtual concert “The Black Love” held at the Black Star square that both quashed their long-standing beef.

Shatta Wale performed with Sarkodie one stage at the Sarkodie Black Love-Virtual Concert. It was all fireworks and an amazing performance when the two old friends met once again on stage.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale and Sarkodie performance at Sarkodie’s Black Love-Virtual Concert

The new video of the two chilling at the Barb Lounge goes a long way to confirm that indeed the two old buddies are back together and back for good, no more beef.

In the video, Shatta Wale exchanged pleasantries with King Sark, had a chat with him to the surprise of fans who were at the same location enjoying themselves as well.

 Shatta Wale well guarded by his bodyguards, entered the Lounge and met up with other music stars like Donzy Chaka, Criss Waddle, Mugeez,  who were also together with Sarkodie chilling.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

View this post on Instagram

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale link up to party

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Social media has been buzzing after the video surfaced. Users have reacted to the Shatta-Sark link up. Check below some of the comment sighted;

@itz_akosua_: “I never thought this day will come when both of them will sit and chat together. That’s a progress in the entertainment industry”.

@ahmed_mohamme1: “So yy fans dey worry demma body like that”

@rodriguezwa1124: “Wen u fight abt both of them beef aa u bcome third person I swear?”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Accra
few clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
1.9mph
20 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News