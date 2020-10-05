- Advertisement -

A new video in circulation on social media sees Shatta Wale and Sarkodie together in a party mood at the Barb Lounge located in Tema.

It was an awesome moment when the two great Ghanaian musicians met to have a beautiful time.

We are all aware that Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have not had it smooth with themselves lately as the former on innumerable occasions ‘pounces’ on the latter to steal the attention on social media by attacking him.

There was a time Shatta Wale went hard on the rap King Sarkodie calling him stingy and poor, using some other unprintable words on him. That time one could say there was bad blood between them.

It was recently during Sarkodie’s most talked-about record-breaking/setting virtual concert “The Black Love” held at the Black Star square that both quashed their long-standing beef.

Shatta Wale performed with Sarkodie one stage at the Sarkodie Black Love-Virtual Concert. It was all fireworks and an amazing performance when the two old friends met once again on stage.

The new video of the two chilling at the Barb Lounge goes a long way to confirm that indeed the two old buddies are back together and back for good, no more beef.

In the video, Shatta Wale exchanged pleasantries with King Sark, had a chat with him to the surprise of fans who were at the same location enjoying themselves as well.

Shatta Wale well guarded by his bodyguards, entered the Lounge and met up with other music stars like Donzy Chaka, Criss Waddle, Mugeez, who were also together with Sarkodie chilling.

Social media has been buzzing after the video surfaced. Users have reacted to the Shatta-Sark link up. Check below some of the comment sighted;

@itz_akosua_: “I never thought this day will come when both of them will sit and chat together. That’s a progress in the entertainment industry”.

@ahmed_mohamme1: “So yy fans dey worry demma body like that”

@rodriguezwa1124: “Wen u fight abt both of them beef aa u bcome third person I swear?”