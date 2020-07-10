Sarkodie-and-Shatta-Wale-in-a-phone-conversation;finally-makes-peace-on-his-birthday

It seems the grudge between two of Ghana’s top music stars; Micheal Owusu Addo stage named Sarkodie and Charles Nii Armah Mensah stage named Shatta Wale has been neutralized as of today.

The once best buddies with hit collabos such as ‘Megye wo girl’ have not been in good terms for more than two years now with both subtly throwing shots at each other.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s beef took over from the Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy feud which was squashed in 2019 after the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Brawl.

Finally, the two have made peace on Sarkodie’s birthday 10 July in a phone conversation when they were both called on Andy Dosty’s show, Day Break Hitz on Hitz Fm.

Sarkodie was the one talking when Andy Dosty stunned him with a call from Shatta Wale and they both went along beautifully with Shatta Wale referring to Sarkodie as his boss.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s conversation got Andy Dosty and social media users laughing so hard, and many just couldn’t control themselves listening to their funny conversation.

Well, we hope it last as Shatta Wale claimed that they are “actresses” and Sarkodie is his buddy.

Watch video below: