Source:GHPAGE
Sarkodie shows the handsome face of his newborn baby for the first time

By Mr. Tabernacle
Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie after over 6 months stay in the USA with family amid the COVID-19 outbreak are back to their homeland, Ghana.

Upon their arrival on the night of Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Sarkodie’s wife was spotted holding a baby.

READ ALSO; First video of Sarkodie’s newborn son surfaces on social media

While their arrival to the country generated a lot of attention, it is their newly born baby Tracy was carrying in her arms that has got the most attraction.

A look into the time it became the talk of the town that Tracy was pregnant about to deliver and that was the real reason why they(Sarkodie and family) flew to the United States Of America for delivery.

Sarkodie came out to deny the viral reports on social media about that suggested that Tracy Sarkcess had delivered a prince for Sarkcess music overseas.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie gives the real reason behind him choosing that name instead of his baptismal name

After a long wait, the truth is here. Sarkodie is a proud father of Two. Today being a father’s day he took to social media precisely Twitter to share a full view picture of Lil Sark.

He revealed the name of his son to all, He’s called Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, alias MJ. 

See the beautiful picture below;

Congratulations Sarkodie. Happy Father’s Day.

Previous articleMzbel finally explains how she met Nigel Gaisie

