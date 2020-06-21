- Advertisement -

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie after over 6 months stay in the USA with family amid the COVID-19 outbreak are back to their homeland, Ghana.

Upon their arrival on the night of Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Sarkodie’s wife was spotted holding a baby.

While their arrival to the country generated a lot of attention, it is their newly born baby Tracy was carrying in her arms that has got the most attraction.

A look into the time it became the talk of the town that Tracy was pregnant about to deliver and that was the real reason why they(Sarkodie and family) flew to the United States Of America for delivery.

Sarkodie came out to deny the viral reports on social media about that suggested that Tracy Sarkcess had delivered a prince for Sarkcess music overseas.

After a long wait, the truth is here. Sarkodie is a proud father of Two. Today being a father’s day he took to social media precisely Twitter to share a full view picture of Lil Sark.

He revealed the name of his son to all, He’s called Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, alias MJ.

Congratulations Sarkodie. Happy Father’s Day.