Sarkodie and his son MJ pose for the camera; fans say they look alike

Sarkodie and his son Michael have been seen in new photos and it’s just beautiful. The boy named after the rapper himself as Michael Owusu Addo Jnr is the second child of the award-winning musician with Titi, his daughter, being the first.

The CEO of Sarkcess Music, his wife Tracy, and their daughter Titi, upon their return from the US on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, came with the newest addition to their family.

After being stuck for months due to border closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, rumors started going rampant about the couple bearing their second child.

Tracy Sarkcess, known to steer clear of media attention, denied the rumors about her birth even though it was true.

Apparently, Ghana’s biggest rap star travelled abroad with his family for a tour which was cancelled and ended up overstaying because of the restrictions.

However, Sarkodie and Tracy may have had other plans of getting the baby delivered abroad as pictures taken upon their return showed that he was with them.

Nonetheless, the iconic rapper in this new picture is seen with his all grown up son.

SEE PICTURES BELOW:

According to comments made by some fans, his son was a cloned version of himself.

A close look at the boy shows that indeed he does not only bear his father’s name but looks just like him as well.

Sarkodie recently organized a writing camp with the likes of Zlatan, Fuse ODG, Fuse ODG, and Michael Blackson all seen at the venue.