Sarkodie explains why he doesn't ''spoon'' ladies in his music videos
Entertainment

Sarkodie explains why he doesn’t ”spoon” ladies in his music videos

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Sarkodie music videos
Sarkodie has explained why in his long successful music career he has never been seen getting jiggy with video vixens in any of his music videos.

Known as arguably the greatest hip hop artiste in Africa, Sarkodie may be too conservative for a rap act.

The hip-hop genre comes with a culture of style, cockiness and sexually explicit behavior but Sarkodie is one that has chosen to do it differently.

The rapper is not known to be one that flaunts his cars or mansions nor has he been seen getting sensual in any of his music videos.

However, a fan in a tweet asked Sarkodie if his decision not to get freaky with any females in his videos is part of his brand.

SEE POST BELOW:

Sarkodie music videos
Sarkodie in response mentioned that it had nothing to do with his brand adding that he just isn’t comfortable doing that.

In another story, Sarkodie with his son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, were seen jamming to his latest Hastalavista song which features Nigerian Afrobeat artiste Zlatan Ibile.

Source:GHPAGE

