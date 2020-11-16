Sarkodie spotted in town cruising in an expensive sports car (Photos)

- Advertisement -

Tema based rapper Sarkodie has been sighted cruising in an expensive car on the streets of the capital.

The rapper over the weekend performed at the Malta Guinness event alongside other top notch artiste where he pulled up in a sleek and luxurious car stunning patrons who had gathered for the event.

The rapper also went ahead and shared photos of him in the car on his social media page that got his followers and others talking since he has never been seen in such a car before.

Check out the photos below:

See some comments below;

official__bigdaddy: “When this man go finish the call ?”

Incrediblezigi: “KING SARK”

quaminamp_: “Obidiiiiiiii ??”

_yo_jayino: “??????madd”