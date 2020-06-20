Sarkodie still living ‘large’ in quarantine, releases video to prove

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie while in quarantine went live on Instagram with colleague rapper Manifest in the wake of their collaboration on a new song dubbed ”Brown Paper Bag”.

READ ALSO: Eno Barony is the best female rapper in Africa – Sarkodie and Manifest declare

The song bears a theme that calls for an awakening of the African race to unite in the fight for our true freedom which lies in building an Africa beyond aid and western influence.

Addressing issues on systemic racism and disguised slavery, Sarkodie and Manifest hit at African leaders to help build a developed and self-reliant Africa.

In an Instagram Live video, Sarkodie and Manifest spoke about their new song and the former’s return to Ghana after being stranded in the US for close to six months.

Sarkodie who is now in a 14-day mandatory quarantine with his wife and daughter Titi mentioned that his experience overseas is the toughest in his life yet since he was not prepared for it.

He stated that being stranded overseas in a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was widespread and not knowing when he and his family could return home had a huge toll on his mind.

However, the multiple award-winning rapper was happy to be back home and could not wait to go back home after quarantine.

READ ALSO: I’m the most insulted celebrity in Ghana -Sarkodie

The God MC pulled his comrade’s leg by telling him how beautiful it was to be home with the two artistes bursting into laughter.

Sarkodie in response, sarcastically, mentioned that his situation was not so bad and gave Manifest a quick view of the plush hotel he is quarantined at.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, there is a new addition to the Michael Owusu Addo family as Sarkodie and wife Tracy welcomed a new baby boy as seen in shots from the airport upon their return.