Entertainment

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy to share the same stage with Lil Wayne, DaBaby at the Beale Street Music Festival in the US

By Albert
Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have been booked to perform at the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival in the United States of America.

The show which is expected to be held on April 29 and May 1 will be hosted at the Fairgrounds In Liberty Park Memphis Tennessee.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are expected to share the same stage with notable musicians including US rapper Lil Wayne and Dabby.

Other musicians who have been booked for the event include Moneybagg Yo, Van Morrison, and NLE Choppa.

Over 30 musicians are expected to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival years after a long break.

    Thursday, February 17, 2022
