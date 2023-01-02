type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSarkodie stops Michael Blankson from posing with his wife, Tracy
Entertainment

Sarkodie stops Michael Blankson from posing with his wife, Tracy

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Sarkodie obviously does not like anyone to come near to his wife, especially if the person is someone like Michael Blankson

The rapper reacted cheekily by pulling his wife away from the US-based Ghanaian actor.

In a trending video, when Michael Blankson was preparing for a photo shoot, Sarkodie’s attention was only focused on his wife.

No sooner had Michael Blankson pulled Tracy towards himself in an attempt to wrap his arms around her than Sarkodie intervened and pulled her away.

She also hurriedly swiped place with one lady as Sarkodie said: “I want to be with my wife, let my wife come to me, don’t be with my wife.”

Was that cheeky from Sarkodie or not?

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, January 2, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    78.6 ° F
    78.6 °
    78.6 °
    42 %
    1.8mph
    9 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News