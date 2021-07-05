- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Sarkodie after teasing fans as to when to release his new album has finally decided on a new date to serve his fans with this new project.

“No Pressure’ album was set to be released this coming Friday, July 9 but looks like that is not going to be the case forcing Sarkodie and his management to postpone it to the end of the month.

According to Sarkodie, the extension of the release date is just to give them the opportunity to finish works on some of the beats they sampled on the album.

He shared a statement on his social media handle with the caption “Been very difficult to break this news but very necessary. I Love the energy SarkNation can’t thank you enough please let’s keep Same till then … New music Friday tho ? … And we still turning up in Kumasi this weekend #NoPressureAlbum”

See screenshot below: